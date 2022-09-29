Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Home Depot by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 29,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 5.0 %

Home Depot stock opened at $282.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

