WazirX Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $76.85 million and $22.32 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. Telegram | Facebook | Youtube | LinkedIn | Instagram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

