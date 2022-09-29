Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.