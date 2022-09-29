Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Compass Point decreased their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

