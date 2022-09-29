Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WBS. Compass Point lowered their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,905.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,455,000 after buying an additional 1,230,828 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

