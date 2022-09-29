Wenlambo (WLBO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $428,666.60

Wenlambo (WLBO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Wenlambo has traded 3,161,983,288.7% higher against the dollar. One Wenlambo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wenlambo has a total market cap of $428,666.60 and $62,727.00 worth of Wenlambo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Wenlambo Coin Profile
Wenlambo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Wenlambo is https://reddit.com/r/WenLamboDefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wenlambo’s official Twitter account is @WenLamboDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
