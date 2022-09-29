Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.48 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $836.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.22 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Insider Transactions at Werner Enterprises

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 46,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after buying an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.