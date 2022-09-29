Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Up 123.0% in September

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBND. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

WBND opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.067 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

