Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raymond James Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $100.97 on Thursday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

