Western Wealth Management LLC Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,437,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

