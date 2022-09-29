Western Wealth Management LLC Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 669.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 529.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.23. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

