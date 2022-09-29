Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,770 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 326,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 192,393 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

