WeTrust Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (TRST)

WeTrust (TRST) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. WeTrust has a total market cap of $171,612.74 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,460.35 or 1.00035227 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057839 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00064729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00080035 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

