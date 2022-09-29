WhaleRoom Price Hits $1.40 (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00007193 BTC on popular exchanges. WhaleRoom has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhaleRoom alerts:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhaleRoom Profile

WhaleRoom (WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhaleRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhaleRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.