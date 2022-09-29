Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 278.3% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Kerry G. Campbell sold 20,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,622.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 7.09% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHLR stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.49. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

