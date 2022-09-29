Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Acquires 10,000 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,690,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,710,917.48.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,900.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,950.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Monday, July 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.82 per share, with a total value of C$44,100.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$91,200.00.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 5.5 %

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.84. The company has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1.95. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WCP. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.40.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

