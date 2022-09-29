WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $78.66 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $78.66 million and $735,538.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 966,014,590 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is www.whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

