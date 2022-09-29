WiBX (WBX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.52 Million

WiBX (WBX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. WiBX has a total market capitalization of $34.52 million and approximately $16,211.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WiBX has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WiBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WiBX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WiBX Profile

WiBX’s genesis date was April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. WiBX’s official website is www.wibx.io. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WiBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance.Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WiBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WiBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WiBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WiBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.