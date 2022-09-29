Williams Capital Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Williams Capital increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share.

EQT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. EQT has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.06%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

