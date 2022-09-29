Wings Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Wings coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $356,098.71 and $5.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. Telegram | Reddit | Wiki Whitepaper “

