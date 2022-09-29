WOM Protocol Price Hits $0.0477 on Top Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

