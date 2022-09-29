WorkQuest Token (WQT) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $145,880.37 and approximately $287,070.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,217.10 or 1.00031468 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058937 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00081174 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,286,498 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

