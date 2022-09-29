WOWswap (WOW) Reaches Market Cap of $189,824.18

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $189,824.18 and $1,671.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WOWswap

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,988 coins. The official website for WOWswap is wowswap.io/swap. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

