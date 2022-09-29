Wrapped ECOMI (WOMI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.16 Million

Wrapped ECOMI (WOMI) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Wrapped ECOMI has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Wrapped ECOMI coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $35,686.00 worth of Wrapped ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wrapped ECOMI Profile

Wrapped ECOMI’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Wrapped ECOMI’s total supply is 1,515,217,864 coins. The official website for Wrapped ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. Wrapped ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped ECOMI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).Wrapped ECOMI (WOMI) is the wrapped version of ECOMI (OMI).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

