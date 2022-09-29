Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $30.94 Million

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Wrapped LUNA Token has a market capitalization of $30.94 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Wrapped LUNA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped LUNA Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped LUNA Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped LUNA Token

Wrapped LUNA Token was first traded on December 13th, 2020. Wrapped LUNA Token’s total supply is 330,097,265,285 coins. Wrapped LUNA Token’s official website is www.terra.money/#1. Wrapped LUNA Token’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Wrapped LUNA Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) is an Ethereum token that’s intended to represent Terra (LUNA) on the Ethereum blockchain. It is not LUNA, but rather a separate ERC-20 token that’s designed to track LUNA’s value. WLUNA was created to allow LUNA holders to trade, hold, and participate in decentralized finance (“DeFi”) apps on Ethereum. Through a WLUNA partner, 1 LUNA can be exchanged for 1 WLUNA, and vice-versa.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped LUNA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped LUNA Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped LUNA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

