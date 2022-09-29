X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86.

