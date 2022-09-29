X World Games 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.14 Million (XWG)

X World Games (XWG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. X World Games has a market cap of $60.08 million and $3.14 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X World Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, X World Games has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

X World Games Coin Profile

X World Games was first traded on March 10th, 2021. X World Games’ total supply is 9,938,481,614 coins. The Reddit community for X World Games is https://reddit.com/r/XWorldGames and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games and its Facebook page is accessible here. X World Games’ official website is xwg.games/#.

X World Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X World Games is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual dream cards, collect and create items and meet new friends.$XWG token is the native token of the X World Games, built based on Binance Smart Chain's BEP-20 standard, with a fixed total supply of 10 billion. $XWG is the essential fuel to boost the growth of the X World Games ecosystem. $XWG holders will be able to claim rewards through participating in the play-to-earn mechanism, DeFi operation and DAO voting process. $XWG will also be accepted as the payment currency in X World Games Marketplace, where players can buy and sell their in-game NFT assets.”

