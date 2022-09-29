Xaurum Achieves Market Cap of $1.54 Million (XAUR)

Xaurum (XAUR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Xaurum has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Xaurum coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Xaurum has a market cap of $1.54 million and $13,579.00 worth of Xaurum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Xaurum Coin Profile
Xaurum was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Xaurum’s total supply is 71,186,092 coins. Xaurum’s official website is www.xaurum.org. Xaurum’s official Twitter account is @xaurumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xaurum is /r/xaurum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Xaurum
