Xaya (CHI) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Xaya (CHI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Xaya has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $11,277.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,414.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00276694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00141798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00761836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.00598412 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

