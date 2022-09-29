xFund Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13.72 Million (XFUND)

xFund (XFUND) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. xFund has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $286,267.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, xFund has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One xFund coin can now be purchased for $1,376.12 or 0.07144573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xFund alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

xFund Profile

xFund’s genesis date was October 6th, 2020. xFund’s total supply is 9,971 coins. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. xFund’s official website is unification.com/xfund.

Buying and Selling xFund

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet.xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.