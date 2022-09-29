Xiasi Inu (XIASI) 1-Day Volume Hits $40,582.00

Xiasi Inu (XIASI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Xiasi Inu has a total market cap of $478,651.00 and approximately $40,582.00 worth of Xiasi Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xiasi Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xiasi Inu has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004684 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.48 or 0.01640875 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00036105 BTC.

Xiasi Inu Profile

Xiasi Inu is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. Xiasi Inu’s total supply is 486,261,375,887,992 coins. Xiasi Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuXiasi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xiasi Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Xiasiinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xiasi Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xiasi Inu is a charity based project. Xiasi Inu aims to have its project in the hands of the community that stands by it and plans to achieve this by locking the liquidity and relinquishing ownership.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiasi Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiasi Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiasi Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

