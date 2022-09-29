XMON (XMON) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

XMON (XMON) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $20,452.50 or 1.05071859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $204.53 million and $1.41 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins. XMON’s official website is 0xmons.xyz/#. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XMON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.