XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAP opened at $24.87 on Thursday. XOMA has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.