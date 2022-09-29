Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) were down 5.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $54.89. Approximately 3,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 710,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

Specifically, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,222.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $376,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,081.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,222.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,058,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XMTR. CL King raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Xometry Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 247,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,728,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,662,000 after purchasing an additional 523,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.