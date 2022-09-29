XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XPEL. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on XPEL to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

XPEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 2.02. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPEL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $4,991,755.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,400,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,471,147.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $4,991,755.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,400,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,471,147.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $480,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,153,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,295,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,487 shares of company stock worth $7,255,788. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after purchasing an additional 502,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,921,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 216,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 209,355 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

