XSGD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $743,046.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00003726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $743,046.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is xfers.com/sg/stablecoin.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

