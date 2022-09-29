xWIN Finance Trading Down 1.6% This Week (XWIN)

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, xWIN Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xWIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $39.44 million and approximately $405,300.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004631 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00045502 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.01628709 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00035454 BTC.

xWIN Finance Profile

XWIN is a coin. It was first traded on February 14th, 2021. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins. The official website for xWIN Finance is xwin.finance/#. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xWIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards.”

