YAM V1 (YAM) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YAM V1 (YAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. YAM V1 has a market cap of $7.29 million and $8,946.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YAM V1 has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One YAM V1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YAM V1 Profile

YAM V1 was first traded on August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 46,536,750 coins. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YAM V1’s official website is yam.finance.

YAM V1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

