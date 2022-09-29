YAM V2 Trading Down 0% This Week (YAMV2)

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. YAM V2 has a total market capitalization of $333,289.00 and approximately $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YAM V2 has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V2 coin can currently be bought for $13.07 or 0.00067046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YAM V2 alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAM V2 Profile

YAM V2’s genesis date was August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s total supply is 25,500 coins. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YAM V2 is yam.finance.

Buying and Selling YAM V2

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Following a successful audit of the migration contract from Peckshield, Yam Finance is proceeding with the YAMv1 to YAMv2 migration process.The YAMv1 to YAMv2 migration contract was live from 4:20PM UTC, 8/19, and YAMv1 tokenholders were able to migrate for 72 hours, until 4:20PM UTC 8/22. All YAMv1 tokens were eligible for migration, but YAM had to be harvested from staking contracts to migrate.The YAMv2 token is a vanilla ERC-20 token to be used as a placeholder for off-chain voting while YAMv3 is audited. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v2 d will serve as historical data . The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.