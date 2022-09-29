Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $534,936.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $534,936.00 and approximately $39,025.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol’s genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,661,636 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yield Protocol’s official website is yieldprotocol.org.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

