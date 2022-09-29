Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 116,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

