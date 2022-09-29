Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Yiren Digital stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yiren Digital stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

