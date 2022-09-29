YooShi Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. YooShi has a total market cap of $38.69 million and $1.02 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YooShi has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00046395 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.
- RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.04 or 0.01643865 BTC.
- S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00035430 BTC.
About YooShi
YooShi (YOOSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s total supply is 374,941,381,336,678 coins. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. YooShi’s official website is yooshi.io.
YooShi Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YooShi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YooShi using one of the exchanges listed above.
