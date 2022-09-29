Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,505,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after buying an additional 158,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of YUM opened at $108.12 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.30 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.61.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.