Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Down 90.3% in September

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the August 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yunji Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:YJ opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Yunji has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.52 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $42.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunji

Yunji Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunji stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yunji Inc. ( NASDAQ:YJ Get Rating ) by 161.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Yunji worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Further Reading

