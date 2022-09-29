YVS.Finance Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $284,887.00 and $45,292.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,953,610 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance.

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed.”

