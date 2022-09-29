Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.09

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.09 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.11). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 125,211 shares traded.

Zambeef Products Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.09. The firm has a market cap of £27.80 million and a PE ratio of 231.25.

About Zambeef Products

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in the row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,787 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,694 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops.

