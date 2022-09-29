Zano Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Zano has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $50,211.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00319716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00131762 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00050791 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065166 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,391,802 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.