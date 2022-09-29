ZCore Achieves Market Cap of $51,210.22 (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. ZCore has a total market cap of $51,210.22 and $146.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZCore has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone.ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.