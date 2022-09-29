ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,629.00

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 92.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $25,732.45 and $10,629.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 16,755,644,720 coins and its circulating supply is 16,600,644,720 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates.ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.